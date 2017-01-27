Bishop Donahue Community Upset Over Lack of "Transparency"

The Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston announced last week they will be closing Bishop Donahue at the conclusion of this academic year, but it's how they've been handling the whole situation that has the Donahue community upset.

The Diocese announced via email that Bishop Donahue will be closing, but they hadn't spoken to any students, parents, faculty or alumni about the decision.

7News spoke with two alumni and a parent who are up in arms due to the lack of transparency the Diocese is showing them.

Bishop Michael Bransfield released a statement early Friday saying:

"Greetings in Christ,



Over the past several days, I have seen the way the Bishop Donahue family has respectfully voiced their feelings over the recent decision to close Bishop Donahue Memorial High School via prayer vigils and rosary services.

You have truly reflected the Marist tradition taught to you by the wonderful staff and leadership at the school for many years. I am especially proud of the students who have prayerfully made their voices heard. I want to thank those of you who have chosen to peacefully gather in faith.

I want you to know that I acknowledge and share in the grieving process of closing a school. Everything has a beginning, a middle and an end. We began with one high school in the valley. During its 62 years BDHS produced exemplary students filled with faith who have gone on to serve their communities with great distinction. After much prayerful consideration, it is regretful but it is now time to return to one high school in the valley. No one wants to close a school, not a bishop, priest, principal or parent, but there are times when we have to rely on our neighbors.



Given the rich tradition of Catholic education at Bishop Donahue Memorial High School, this decision was not easy. Please be assured that this decision was made with much discernment after weighing current enrollment and projected enrollment trends provided by our parishes.



Tom Wise and I will be meeting later today. During this meeting, I will listen to his concerns as well as the concerns that you have shared with him. Together, I hope that we can begin the healing process and do what is best for our children and Marshall County families, not just for the rest of this school year, but for years to come. I have also consulted John Pastorius, chairman of the board of Bishop Donahue. I appreciate his willingness to cooperate with the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston during this difficult time.



Every member of the Bishop Donahue family has a deep love for the school and its history, I understand and share this love. An announcement such as this can stir many emotions. Please be assured of my continuing prayers that our young people will remain united in Christ both in Marshall County and throughout the state.



Entrusting you the care of Mary, Mother of all Children,

I remain,

Bishop Michael J. Bransfield"

Before that the community hadn't heard from him or the Diocese about the situation. Which for them is unacceptable.

"I would like to see more transparency, I would like for them to be more open and upfront. And even come to the school and talk with the kids, talk with the parents, talk with the faculty, talk with the alumni because this is really important, as I said earlier, this is like a family," 1984 Bishop Donahue alumnus John Antal told 7News reporter Nick Conigliaro. "So whether you graduated years ago or recently this still affects each and everyone of us."

We'll have more on this story Friday night on 7News at 10 and 11.