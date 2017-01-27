Community of Bishop Donahue Want Answers from the Diocese

Bishop Donahue will be shutting down at the conclusion of this academic year, but it's how they've been handling the whole situation that's the problem for people in the community.

"There has not been any Christianity, anything to me shown towards Bishop Donahue," Bishop Donahue 1966 alumnus Norm Stenger said on the school's closing.

Parents, students, faculty and alumni are still shocked over the "sudden" announcement that they're school is closing, but what they say they don't understand is how no one has been willing to give them answers.

"I would like to see more transparency, I would like for them to be more open and upfront. And even come to the school and talk with the kids, talk with the parents, talk with the faculty, talk with the alumni because this is really important, as I said earlier, this is like a family," said 1984 alumnus Bishop Donahue. "So whether you graduated years ago or recently this still affects each and everyone of us."

But Friday afternoon Bishop Michael J. Bransfield released a statement stating:

"After much prayerful consideration, it is regretful but it is now time to return to one high school in the valley. No one wants to close a school, not a bishop, priest, principal or parent, but there are times when we have to rely on our neighbors."

There was more to Bishop Bransfield's statement (and you can find the full statement here: Bishop Donahue Community Upset Over Lack of "Transparency"), but one parent says the Bishop still didn't say anything truly addressing why the school is closing.

"There's not been any statement made as to exactly why they decided to close the school. I want answers. I want to know what are your numbers, if it's money tell me; I want to see it on paper," said Anna Lehew who's child currently attends Donahue. "And I think we all deserve that, not just me, but everybody at the school, everybody involved and everybody who's put their heart and soul into it."

And for the Donahue community the loss of their school is troubling.

"Upset doesn't even begin to explain how my child reacted, how I know other children have reacted and are still reacting," Lehew said.

"It's totally devastating to all our students, alum, faculty. Our faculty's been fired; they have no jobs," Stenger told 7News reporter Nick Conigliaro.

According to Stenger, they are willing to work with the Diocese however they need, but nobody has been willing to reach out to them.

They proceeded to tell 7News there are plans in place to do what they can to keep the school open, but they could not discuss it at this time.