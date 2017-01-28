JMHS Stepping in to Help Local Family

A local family is left with nothing after a devastating fire in Limestone Tuesday night.

This week, John Marshall High School has stepped up to help the family get back on their feet.

At Friday night's basketball game against Brooke, the football and basketball boosters collected donations of clothes and gift cards.

You can also help Saturday by donating at the John Marshall girls game. According to Dave McLaughlin with the basketball boosters, the family is in need of everything from undergarments to everyday clothing, shoes and outerwear.

The sizes are as follows:

Adult male: 38/32 pants, extra large shirts

Teenage male: 34/32 pants, large shirts

Teenage male: 32/34 pants, extra large shirts

Adult female: Size 24

The family could also use donations of gift cards to buy clothes or for restaurants. Monetary donations will also be accepted.