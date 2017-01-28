Stabbing Investigation in Paden City

Police in Paden City are investigating a stabbing.

According to Wetzel County Prosecutor Tim Haught, the stabbing happened around 9 a.m. Saturday during what is believed to be a domestic dispute. The victim has been flown to the hospital with injuries.

The suspect was taken into custody, but hasn't been charged because the situation is still being investigated.

Haught said there isn't any present danger to residents.

