Facebook Fight Against Fake News

Facebook is stepping up its fight against fake news.

Instead of articles and subjects trending based on how many people are talking about it, Facebook will soon start to factor in the amount of news coverage.

For example, how many news articles have been published on a subject will be a factor, as well as the amount of conversation about it.

Also new, Facebook users will now see the same popular topics as everyone else in their country. That's to help prevent fake news angles from making it into the trending section.