Local students attend March for Life

Thousands of people marched through the streets of our nation's capitol Friday for the largest pro-life rally in the world.

The March for Life draws in people from across the nation, including from right here in the Ohio Valley.

Every year since 1973, supporters of the pro-life movement have marched on or near the anniversary of the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision which made abortion legal in the United States. And every year, the Wheeling Central Catholic High School Teens for Life club plans to attend the march to show their support.

"We sit in a classroom and we talk about life and how it's from natural conception to natural end, but being there and seeing those people marching and truly believing in that is something I'll never forget," said senior Lexie Kosanovic.

This year's March for Life was particularly historic, as Vice President Mike Pence spoke at the rally, making him the first Vice President to ever attend the event.

"Because of all of you and the many thousands who stand with us in marches like this all across the nation, life is winning again. In America. That is evident in the election of pro-life majorities, in the Congress of the United States of America," said Vice President Pence.

Wheeling Central Catholic High School students that attended say the trip was tiring and that it was pretty cold outside, but that the atmosphere was positive and encouraging. The pro-life movement is something they believe in so strongly, they say it was worth a few hours in the cold to be part of the empowering event.

"When we saw the rally before we marched, I'm like, I definitely want to come back. This is really fun seeing these tens-of-thousands of people standing there, marching around. The signs were really cool, like 'I march because families deserve better,' to preserve families. It was really sweet, things like that," said sophomore Davis Warmuth.

If you'd like more information on the March for Life, you can visit their website at MarchForLife.org.