Funeral mass to be held for officer

Hundreds of police officers have gathered at a church where a funeral mass is being held to honor a Cleveland police officer killed in the line of duty.
If you remember, Patrolman David Fahey was setting down flares earlier this week when he was struck. A $500,000 bond has been set for the driver who's charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and failing to stop after a fatal accident in Fahey's death.
Gov. John Kasich has ordered U.S. and Ohio flags to be flown at half-staff on all public buildings and grounds in Cuyahoga County and at the Ohio Statehouse today in honor of Fahey.
WTRF
Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WTRF Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.