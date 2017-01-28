Funeral mass to be held for officer - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Funeral mass to be held for officer

Hundreds of police officers have gathered at a church where a funeral mass is being held to honor a Cleveland police officer killed in the line of duty.

If you remember, Patrolman David Fahey was setting down flares earlier this week when he was struck. A $500,000 bond has been set for the driver who's charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and failing to stop after a fatal accident in Fahey's death.

Gov. John Kasich has ordered U.S. and Ohio flags to be flown at half-staff on all public buildings and grounds in Cuyahoga County and at the Ohio Statehouse today in honor of Fahey.

