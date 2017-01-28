Christie Will Not Be Charged in Scandal

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie announces run for White House
New Jersey governor Chris Christie will not be charged in the so-called "bridgegate" scandal.
Prosecutors said yesterday that they would not pursue misconduct charges because they likely couldn't prove them in court. The scandal arose in September 2013, when lanes on the George Washington bridge were closed--allegedly in an act of political revenge.
Christie has denied knowing about the closures, two people however have been convicted in the scandal over the lane closures.