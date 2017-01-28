Officials at JFK Detain Iraqis

Lawyers for two Iraqis who were detained when they arrived in New York Friday have filed a lawsuit against president trump and the US government.
Mark doss with the International Refugee Assistance project says the men both had been granted visas to enter the US. He also says he's doing everything he can to keep them from being sent back to Iraq.
The lawsuit argues the men have "valid entry documents" and were unlawfully blocked from entering the country.
WTRF
