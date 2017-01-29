Morgantown Police Investigating Death of WVU Student

Morgantown police are investigated the death of a man found outside Saturday morning.

Police were called after someone reported a dead body along the trail near the Walnut Street Bridge.

They investigated to find the body of 19-year-old Arthur Bagenda.

Bagenda was a student at West Virginia University from Bethesda, Maryland.

University staff released a statement Saturday afternoon, saying, "“The University community is saddened by the tragic death of Arthur William Bagenda, a 19-year-old student from Bethesda, Maryland. We send our thoughts and prayers to Arthur’s family, and the Division of Student Life has already been in touch to offer support and comfort. The University has also reached out to Arthur’s roommates. Counseling is available through the Carruth Center (304.293.4431) or students may visit the office on the Evansdale campus."

Police are still investigating the circumstances of his death.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Morgantown Police Department at (304) 284-7522.