Local businesses react to Brunch Bill

When the "Brunch Bill" was approved in Wheeling, there was a lot of buzz about how it could potentially benefit local restaurants.

It has been three months since its passing, and whether or not the bill substantially helped those restaurants depends on who you ask.

If you walk into Ye Olde Alpha on a Sunday morning, you will find guests enjoying a hardy breakfast. Some have Bloody Marys and Mimosas, others have your standard coffee.

Co-Owner Charlie Schlegel said they already serve breakfast every day, including on Sundays, and that the introduction of the "Brunch Bill" really did not change much.

"Sundays are our third best day of the week from a business point of view, so we're busy anyway. It wasn't like we needed something out of this," said Schlegel.

On the other side of town, you will find Later Alligator also open for brunch on Sunday.

For this restaurant, the passing of the "Brunch Bill" led the owners to open their doors an extra day of the week and create a menu exclusive to the Sunday brunch crowd.

While being open now every day obviously brings in more revenue, owners said the emphasis on Sunday brunch brings the community together and that extra revenue has led to growth.

"We're working on expanding. We've added five jobs in the last week alone, so it's definitely helped business. I think that our city council probably knew that going into it. Somebody did the math and said, hey look, we can generate X amount of tax revenue and probably create Y amount of jobs. I'll take it," said Later Alligator's Mitchell Haddad.

As far as how local residents feel about the Brunch Bill, it also depends who you ask; however, the Brunch Bill was passed in the entire county with the November 8th general election.