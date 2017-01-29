Free Housing Being Offered to "Banned" Refugees - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Free Housing Being Offered to "Banned" Refugees

Posted: Updated:

AIR BNB, is offering free housing to people banned from flights to the US.

CEO, Brian Chesky, wrote on Twitter yesterday opening his offer to anyone denied US entry under president Trump's executive order. Chesky tweeted, "Not allowing countries or refugees into America is not right, and we must stand with those who are affected."

There is no timeline yet as to when or how these accommodations will be provided.

Powered by Frankly

WTRF
96 16th Street
Wheeling, WV 26003

Main (304) 232-7777
Fax (304) 233-5822

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WTRF Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.