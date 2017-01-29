Free Housing Being Offered to "Banned" Refugees

AIR BNB, is offering free housing to people banned from flights to the US.

CEO, Brian Chesky, wrote on Twitter yesterday opening his offer to anyone denied US entry under president Trump's executive order. Chesky tweeted, "Not allowing countries or refugees into America is not right, and we must stand with those who are affected."

Airbnb is providing free housing to refugees and anyone not allowed in the US. Stayed tuned for more, contact me if urgent need for housing — Brian Chesky (@bchesky) January 29, 2017

There is no timeline yet as to when or how these accommodations will be provided.