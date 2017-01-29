Potential Discipline for Adam "Pacman" Jones - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Potential Discipline for Adam "Pacman" Jones

Posted: Updated:

New details Sunday regarding Bengals cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones after he's accused of scuffling with a hotel security guard and police, then spitting on a jail nurse.

The 10-year vet is trying to prove to those who will determine his future that he's making up for his latest mistakes. His team, the NFL and a prosecutor all have decisions to make about Jones' discipline, while he is getting treatment for alcohol and anger issues.

His charges include assault, disorderly conduct and obstructing official business.

Powered by Frankly

WTRF
96 16th Street
Wheeling, WV 26003

Main (304) 232-7777
Fax (304) 233-5822

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WTRF Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.