Potential Discipline for Adam "Pacman" Jones

New details Sunday regarding Bengals cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones after he's accused of scuffling with a hotel security guard and police, then spitting on a jail nurse.

The 10-year vet is trying to prove to those who will determine his future that he's making up for his latest mistakes. His team, the NFL and a prosecutor all have decisions to make about Jones' discipline, while he is getting treatment for alcohol and anger issues.

His charges include assault, disorderly conduct and obstructing official business.