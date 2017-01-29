Boy from Washington Thanks Soldiers, Goes Viral

You may have seen on Facebook or circulating the internet a video of a little boy greeting a group of soldiers.

That little boy is from right up the road in Washington, PA, and the video has gone viral. Little Caedon is 5-years-old and is learning about the military in his pre-school class.

His dad said they were eating in the Washington Crown Mall food court when he saw a group of soldiers and wanted to say hi and thank you. He shared the video online, and now it's been viewed nearly 15-million times.

"I think everybody was wanting a nice, refreshing piece of news and I think people gained that by watching him do that," Caedon's father MJ Markley told 7News reporter Paige Madden. "It's just became nationwide."

Caedon says the soldiers remind him of his favorite superhero, Batman, because they save lives. He also would like to thank any military members for "saving people."