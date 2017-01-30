$12.8M in flood recovery funds announced for West Virginia



CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia is receiving $12.8 million for flood recovery efforts in Nicholas and Kanawha counties.



Part of the grant from the federal Emergency Management Agency will be used by the Nicholas County School District to secure temporary facilities destroyed or damaged during flooding last June.



The state will also use part of the funds in Nicholas County for emergency protective measures for demolition of Richwood Middle School and Richwood High School. Both were damaged or destroyed as a result of the floods.



In Clendenin, the state will use part of the grant for the demolition of Herbert Hoover High School.



U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia announced the funds.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)