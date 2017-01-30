UPDATE: AMBER ALERT CANCELED - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Amber Alert Issued in Ohio: Police Looking for Missing 4-year-old

UPDATE: AMBER ALERT CANCELED

Janylia Fails MISSING 4-years-old Janylia Fails MISSING 4-years-old

UPDATE: 

According to our ABC Affiliate, WSYX in Columbus the girl has been found safe.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Police in central Ohio are looking for a 4-year-old girl who they say was sleeping in the backseat of a car when it was stolen in Columbus.
    
Police issued an Amber Alert for the girl Monday morning after a woman reported that the 2004 gray Chevy Impala was stolen on a street near the Ohio State University campus.
    
WCMH-TV reports the woman put the girl into the running vehicle, then went inside a home to get another child, and the car was gone when she returned.
    
Police say the car, with license plate number GWF9395, has a green front bumper and a rear dent on the passenger side.
    
Officers say the missing girl is black, about 3 feet tall, wearing a purple floral-patterned coat and jeans.

