A man from Jacksonburg, WV has been arrested in Wheeling.

Police said Gordon Lloyd Swartz, 41, was arrested on Wheeling Island Friday for possession with intent to deliver marijuana.

Officers pulled Swartz over after noticing a break light out on his vehicle. After police notice suspicious behavior from him, Swartz's car was searched.

Police said they found 197 grams of marijuana, $487 dollars, a handgun, drug paraphernalia, and crystal meth.

Swartz was then taken to the Northern Regional Jail.