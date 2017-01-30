20 Car Pile-up in Pennsylvania

Jefferson County, Pa. (WTAJ) -- Emergency crews are on the scene of what is believed to be a twenty car pile-up along Interstate 80 eastbound in Jefferson County.

Officials said it happened shortly after 11 o'clock Monday morning near mile marker 74. That's just before the Corsica Exit.

No word on any injuries at this point or what caused the crash, but weather conditions are thought to be a factor.

Traffic is being detoured off of I-80 and around the crash.