Phone scam circulating in northern West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - A phone scam that's circulating in the U.S. is also targeting parts of West Virginia.

State Attorney General Patrick Morrisey's office says the scam involves the recipient of an unsolicited phone call being asked "Can you hear me now?" Morrisey's office said in a news release that answering "yes" allows the caller to record the word and misuse it as the consumer agreeing to pay for a product or service.

Morrisey says people who receive such calls should just hang up the phone and avoid giving any affirmative answer.

Morrisey encourages consumers to make frequent bank account and financial record checks to see if any fraudulent charges have occurred.

The release says the scam is circulating in areas including northern West Virginia.

