Deadly Shooting Investigation in Columbiana County - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Deadly Shooting Investigation in Columbiana County

Posted: Updated:

State and local police are working to piece together the events that led up to a shooting in Columbiana County over the weekend.

The Sheriff's Office said Tammy Ramage, 49, was shot multiple times in her home by 44-year-old James Rhodes. The Sheriff's Office said Rhodes also shot Daniel Moffett, but his injuries aren't expected to be life-threatening.

Investigators said Rhodes then shot and killed himself outside of a home a block away.

They believe Rhodes was using drugs in the home before the shooting.

Powered by Frankly

WTRF
96 16th Street
Wheeling, WV 26003

Main (304) 232-7777
Fax (304) 233-5822

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WTRF Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.