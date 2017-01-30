Deadly Shooting Investigation in Columbiana County

State and local police are working to piece together the events that led up to a shooting in Columbiana County over the weekend.

The Sheriff's Office said Tammy Ramage, 49, was shot multiple times in her home by 44-year-old James Rhodes. The Sheriff's Office said Rhodes also shot Daniel Moffett, but his injuries aren't expected to be life-threatening.

Investigators said Rhodes then shot and killed himself outside of a home a block away.

They believe Rhodes was using drugs in the home before the shooting.