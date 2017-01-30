Hutchison to Remain in Jail for Stabbing Husband

The Steubenville woman who stabbed her husband with a steak knife almost one year ago will not be released from prison.

Dawn Liggett Hutchison has roughly six months left to serve and she will remain in jail for now.

Hutchison apologized for her actions Monday in court and said she is ready to move on with her life. She said her husband, the man she stabbed, is a love and devoted spouse.

Hutchison also said being in prison since the stabbing last February has given her time to think. "When I think about how this could have been even more tragic, I'm horrified. All the things I've learned about myself this past year has been very difficult, but now I have complete clarity on the person I want and need to be. I'm so grateful it's not too late to become the person I want and need to be," said Hutchison.

However, Judge Michelle Miller denied her request to be released. Prosecutor Frank Bruzzese agreed with Hutchison's attorney that she has had good behavior in prison, but another stipulation of her release, a comprehensive mental status assessment, has not been completed.

Judge Miller said, "The stabbing of your husband and burying that knife all the way to the handle... I just can't wrap my mind around releasing you today."

Judge Miller said the door is not closed on the possibility of judicial release for Hutchison in the future, if all the stipulations of it are met.

Once Hutchison is released from prison, she will not be completely free. She will have to complete intensive therapy, alcohol rehab, and domestic violence classes in Logan County.