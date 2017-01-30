Citations Issued in Wheeling for Underage Drinking

A Wheeling man has been cited for a number of charges including distributing to a minor.

Police said they were called to a house on Bishop Street around 3 a.m. Sunday after initially receiving a noise complaint.

Officers said they smelled marijuana and people inside the house began running from the area. Officers later discovered the loud music was part of an underage drinking party.

Officers cited the occupant of the house, Chase Lawson, 22 of Wheeling, with possession of marijuana, noise violation, distributing to a minor, and obstructing.

Additionally, four people were issued citations for obstructing and eight for underage drinking.