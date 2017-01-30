Stricter Golf Cart Laws in Ohio

As 2017 approached, golf cart owners in Ohio were hopeful about a rumor that a new law was about to make things easier for them.

However, that rumor turned out to be wrong.

The new law that took effect New Year's Day in the Buckeye State actually imposed even stricter rules on golf carts.

Golf carts must now have head lights, tail lights, brake lights, turn signals and license plates. You must have insurance on the golf cart. If you're caught without insurance, they can revoke your drivers license.

But all that aside, Shadyside is the only community in Belmont County that even allows golf carts. No other community has the required ordinance.

Lt. James Faunda of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said, "Someone who lives in Shadyside and has a golf cart cannot bring their golf cart to St. Clairsville or to Bridgeport or anywhere out in the county and operate that golf cart. Doing so would be illegal and would not only result in a citation but we would also seize that golf cart. Troopers will have zero tolerance when it comes to enforcing the Ohio Revised Code when it comes to the operation of golf carts."

Shadyside does have the ordinance, but it's even stricter than the state law. No golf carts on any road except those with a speed limit or 25 miles per hour or less and seat belts and child safety seats are required.

Other communities in Belmont County could draft their own ordinance, but if there's no ordinance there's no golf cart, except on private property.