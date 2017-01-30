Funding Provided for Belmont County Landmarks

Some historical landmarks in Belmont County just received funding for some much needed renovations.

The Great Western School received a $1,000 grant from the Ohio National Road Association through the Glen Harper Endowment Foundation. The money will be used for plaster work on the walls of the school house.

The organization was established to give grants to people and organizations along National Road to enhance and restore historic structures. Dr. John Maddox from the Ohio National Road Foundation said, "Because we are located in Belmont County where there is so much history. Our organization in Columbus, OH thought it was important to keep the historical significance of this area on top."

The Black Horse Saloon in Morristown also received a grant of $600 for repairs on it's sign. Tom McCort from the Black Horse Saloon said, "If it hadn't been for people like the Glen Harper Foundation and other concerned history buffs. We wouldn't have got off the ground with this."

The grants were given out by Representative Andy Thompson of the 95th District