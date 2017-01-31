Walk-in services scaled back at West Virginia tax offices

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia State Tax Department employees won't be able to prepare state tax returns for walk-in customers because of budgetary and staffing constraints.

The agency said in a news release walk-in services are being scaled back at locations across the state.

Walk-in services will now be limited to accepting completed returns and payments, preparing vouchers and accepting billing payments, resolving issues regarding letters taxpayers receive, providing letters of good standing, providing hard copies of the state's personal income tax and business registration booklets and issuing new and duplicate business registration certificates.

The agency said free tax preparation is available through nonprofit organizations listed at http://tax.wv.gov/Individuals/WalkInServices/Pages/WalkInServices.aspx .

