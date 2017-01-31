W.Va. Kroger Stores Begin Selling Naloxone Over the Counter

Kroger stores will begin selling Naloxone over the counter in West Virginia.

According to a release, Kroger’s 34 pharmacies in the state are making the opioid overdose reversal medicine available without a prescription.

"Making Naloxone available in our pharmacies is an important step in allowing family members, friends and caregivers of those struggling with addiction an opportunity to overcome it,” said David Potters, executive director of the West Virginia State Board of Pharmacy.

Naloxone can also be used as a preventive measure for patients on chronic opioid pain management for cancer pain or pain because of an injury.

The West Virginia Legislature passed a law last year allowing pharmacies to dispense Naloxone without a prescription.

“Since the protocols and materials were developed, Kroger has provided its pharmacists with additional training and guidance, and now we are prepared to dispense Naloxone,” said Michele Fountain, pharmacy clinical sales manager for Kroger’s MidAtlantic Division.