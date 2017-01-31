Wheeling Man Wanted in Connection to Shooting

Police are looking for a man wanted in relation to a shots fired/malicious wounding incident in Wheeling.
The Wheeling Police Department has issued a wanted notice for Jerome Thomas Saunders, 28, of Wheeling in relation to a shots fired/malicious wounding incident at the intersection of Lane E and 15th Street on New Years Eve in East Wheeling.
Detectives believe Saunders fired 14 shots in the area, hitting a car and wounding a person inside before fleeing from the scene.
He is wanted on two counts of wanton endangerment and one count of malicious wounding.
#DEVELOPING Saunders is considered armed and dangerous. More information on the investigation at Noon. @WTRF7News— Tessa DiTirro (@TDiTirroWTRF) January 31, 2017
If you have any information on his whereabouts, police urge you to call the Wheeling Police Department at 304-234-3664 or 911 dispatch at 304-234-3661.
You can also call our anonymous Lauttamus Security Crime Fighters tip line at 1-800-223-0312.
WTRF
Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WTRF Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.