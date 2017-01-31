Wheeling Man Wanted in Connection to Shooting - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Wheeling Man Wanted in Connection to Shooting

WHEELING, W.Va -

Police are looking for a man wanted in relation to a shots fired/malicious wounding incident in Wheeling.

The Wheeling Police Department has issued a wanted notice for Jerome Thomas Saunders, 28, of Wheeling in relation to a shots fired/malicious wounding incident at the intersection of Lane E and 15th Street on New Years Eve in East Wheeling.

Detectives believe Saunders fired 14 shots in the area, hitting a car and wounding a person inside before fleeing from the scene.

He is wanted on two counts of wanton endangerment and one count of malicious wounding.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, police urge you to call the Wheeling Police Department at 304-234-3664 or 911 dispatch at 304-234-3661.

You can also call our anonymous Lauttamus Security Crime Fighters tip line at 1-800-223-0312.

