Man Accused of Sledgehammer Attack Expected in Court

The man accused of attacking his mother with a sledgehammer last year is set to have a status hearing in Ohio County Tuesday.

Last September, Brandon James Settle's attorney asked for another psychiatric evaluation which was granted by the judge.

Authorities say this all started as an argument between the mother and son, when she threatened to call the police on him

Settle was indicted on charges of malicious assault and attempted murder.

He's expected in court at 1:00 p.m..

