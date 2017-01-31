Martins Ferry Woman Arrested For Alleged Rape of 13-Year-Old

A Martins Ferry woman has been arrested for alleged rape.

Police say 19-year-old Morgan A. Hood was arrested after she allegedly raped a boy under the age of 13.

According to police, the incident allegedly happened at a New Year's Eve gathering at a home.

Hood is charged with one count first degree felony rape.

According to Martins Ferry Police Chief John McFarland, Hood has a reputation for hanging around at the park and spending time with younger kids.

Chief McFarland says actually after an incident over the summer, she was ordered to have no contact with a number of children in Martins Ferry.

She is being held in the Belmont County Jail.

Chief McFarland adds if your child has spent anytime around Hood to talk to them. Police say if there are any indications of an inappropriate behavior to contact them immediately.

Hood will be in Northern Division Court Wednesday for her first appearance.

Stay with 7News for updates in this case.