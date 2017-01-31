Wheeling Jesuit University Names Interim President - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Wheeling Jesuit University Names Interim President

Posted: Updated:
Dr. Debra Townsley was announced as interim president on Tuesday. Dr. Debra Townsley was announced as interim president on Tuesday.
WHEELING, W.Va -

Wheeling Jesuit University announced the hiring of an interim president.

Dr. Debra Townsley was announced as interim president on Tuesday.

She most recently served five years as president of William Peace University in Raleigh, NC.

Over her five-year tenure at WPU, she increased undergraduate enrollment by 40 percent, increased graduate enrollment by more than 300 percent, and improved retention by nine percent.

Joining Dr. Townsley will be Michael Miller, a former university president, who will serve as Special Advisor to the President and will assist in the development and execution of strategic initiatives.

Powered by Frankly

WTRF
96 16th Street
Wheeling, WV 26003

Main (304) 232-7777
Fax (304) 233-5822

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WTRF Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.