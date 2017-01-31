Wheeling Jesuit University Names Interim President

Dr. Debra Townsley was announced as interim president on Tuesday.

Wheeling Jesuit University announced the hiring of an interim president.

She most recently served five years as president of William Peace University in Raleigh, NC.

Over her five-year tenure at WPU, she increased undergraduate enrollment by 40 percent, increased graduate enrollment by more than 300 percent, and improved retention by nine percent.

Joining Dr. Townsley will be Michael Miller, a former university president, who will serve as Special Advisor to the President and will assist in the development and execution of strategic initiatives.