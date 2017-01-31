Juvenile Hit By Tanker Truck in West Virginia

A juvenile was hit by a tanker truck Tuesday morning in Anmoore.

According to Harrison County 911 officials, the juvenile was hit by the truck at approximately 10:30 a.m., at the intersection of Anmoore Road and Philippi Pike.

The juvenile was taken by ambulance to United Hospital Center, officials said.

The Anmoore Volunteer Fire Department, along with the Anmoore Police Department, responded to the incident. The police will handle the investigation.

Stay with 7News for updates.