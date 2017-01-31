Steubenville Trying to Shut Down Club 106

The final injunction hearing for the City of Steubenville versus Club 106 owner Derek Smith was held Tuesday.

City Attorney Gary Repella said the club is a nuisance and not operating as a private club as it claims. Repella said Club 106 allows anyone in, solicits the public to come to events, and serves alcohol without a liquor license.

The club has been at the center of many incidents in the city.

Our 7News records show as far back as 2003 when the city was trying to shut it down even then. Multiple shootings have happened both inside and outside the club.

The shooting inside happened more than 5 years ago. Smith's attorney Aaron Miller said since then every incident has been outside on the city streets.

Miller said, "People going down the street shooting at cars at Club 106, shooting at people coming out of Club 106, shooting at Club 106. That's a whole lot different than saying well we have all of these criminals coming into this particular facility and we're not doing anything about it. That's a police issue. That's a city issue."

Miller noted all of the gun violence in the city last month took place while the club was shut down. He also said Club 106 is not at the center of the gun violence in Steubenville.