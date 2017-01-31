Classes Held to Control Finances

A nine-week course that helps guide people out of debt and into controlling their finances is about to be presented in the Ohio Valley.

"Financial Peace University" will be held at The Vineyard church in Wheeling, and at Thoburn United Methodist in St. Clairsville.

They say the course teaches people how to set up savings for emergencies and how to relate to your loved ones regarding money matters. It's a video-based class, with small group discussions and homework.

There is a $93-dollar cost.

Last year in St. Clairsville, they said 11 couples took the course and in the first nine weeks they paid off a collective 36-thousand dollars in debt, cut up 19 credit cards among them, and saved a total of $22,000 dollars.

Co-coordinator Nick Myser said, "The relationship you have with your money turns out to be a part of the relationship you have with everything in life--a relationship with your partner, a relationship with your kids."

To find out more, log on to FPU.com, choose "find a class" and enter your zip code.