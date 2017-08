A Belmont County man charged with unlawful sexual conduct with a minor waived his right to a preliminary hearing Tuesday.

Jeremiah Jacob Zerfoss is accused of inappropriately touching a 14-year-old girl in Shadyside. Western Division Court Judge Eric Costine bound his case over to the Grand Jury.

Zerfoss remains free on personal recognizance bond. He continues to be under orders to have no contact with the teenage victim in the case.

If convicted, he could get 18 months in prison.