UPDATE: Woman Charged With Rape of Boy Expected In Court

UPDATE: The woman accused of raping a boy under the age of 13 is expected in Belmont County Court today.

Morgan Hood's court appearance is expected to begin 1:15 Wednesday afternoon.

We'll keep you updated on the latest details from the courtroom.

ORIGINAL STORY: A Martins Ferry woman is charged with the rape of a boy under the age of 13.

Police said Morgan Hood, 19, has a history of trying to have relationships with children.

"We've had dealings with her before, being around young kids," said Chief John McFarland of the Martins Ferry Police Department. "Mainly kids that hung out in the park."

Chief McFarland said they've warned Hood repeatedly not to associate with children. He said after an incident last summer, Hood was under a no-contact order regarding a number of children in Martins Ferry.

But apparently at a gathering at someone's home, on or around New Year's Eve, she allegedly had sex with a boy under the age of 13.

Now police are asking parents in Martins Ferry to check with their own children.

"Please sit down with your kids and ask them if they're aware of Morgan Hood," said Chief McFarland. "Find out how well they knew her. If there are any red flags that start to wave, please bring your child here to the police department."

The information came out weeks after the alleged incident.

"I'm proud of the officers investigating the case, being able to get the information and charge her quickly and get her off the streets," he noted.