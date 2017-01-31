Pay It Forward Friday Campaign Encourages Community To Give Back

One area business and it's customers have been using a familiar slogan to help out some local people and organizations.

State Farm Agent Tim O'Grady started a "Pay it Forward Friday" Campaign back in July in an effort to give back to the community.

O'Grady encourages people to check his Facebook page on Friday and help donate to a specific cause. The efforts have provided donations for local day care, the Coat Closet, Belmont County Animal Shelter and Belmont County Veterans Services.

They have also delivered breakfast or lunch to area fire departments and EMS services.

"I think people prefer to do business with those that give back to the community and my customers seem to enjoy it. They like to get on Facebook and see what we are up to," O'Grady said.

Anyone interested in becoming involved can go to O'Grady's Facebook page at "Tim O'Grady State Farm." The business is now located behind Pizza Hut on National Road in St. Clairsville.