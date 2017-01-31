Lawmakers React to President's Supreme Court Nomination

U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) released the following statement Tuesday on President Trump’s nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court: “Judge Neil Gorsuch is a well-respected, seasoned judge with unparalleled qualifications and experience. In 2006, Judge Gorsuch was confirmed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit by the Senate without a single dissenting vote. He has a strong record of putting the rule of law first and carefully considering the text and history of the Constitution. West Virginians and the American people had an opportunity to weigh in, now the Senate should fairly and thoroughly consider Judge Gorsuch and act on his nomination.”

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) announced his opposition to Judge Neil Gorsuch, President Trump’s nominee to the Supreme Court: “The people of Ohio deserve Supreme Court Justices who will defend the rights of working families over Wall Street and corporate special interests – and Judge Gorsuch’s record doesn’t pass that test,” Brown said. “I cannot support any nominee who does not recognize that corporations are not people. The Supreme Court has enormous influence over the lives of everyday Ohioans, and any nominee must be willing to defend their rights to make their own healthcare decisions, collectively bargain for safe workplaces and fair pay, and to be protected from discrimination and Wall Street greed.”

Representative Bill Johnson (R-Marietta) released the following statement after President Donald Trump nominated Judge Neil Gorsuch to the United States Supreme Court: "I applaud President Trump’s nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the United States Supreme Court. Judge Gorsuch has an excellent constitutional background, and was confirmed without any opposition to a seat on the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals in 2006. Few judges in the United States are as qualified as Judge Gorsuch to serve on the Supreme Court and occupy the seat once held by Justice Scalia. I hope the Senate quickly approves this nomination."

Congressman David B. McKinley, P.E., (WV-1) issued the following statement, after President Trump nominated Tenth Circuit Judge Neil Gorsuch to serve as an Associate Justice on the Supreme Court: “The Supreme Court Justices are the guardians of our Constitution. President Trump pledged to the American people that he would appoint a conservative constitutionalist to the Court and Neil Gorsuch’s record reflects that he will not legislate from the bench,” said McKinley. “Hopefully the Senate will confirm him in the weeks ahead."

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) issued a statement on the President’s Supreme Court nominee, Judge Neil Gorsuch: “Senators have a constitutional obligation to advise and consent on a nominee to fill this Supreme Court vacancy and, simply put, we have a responsibility to do our jobs as elected officials. Just as I did when Merrick Garland was nominated, I look forward to evaluating Judge Neil Gorsuch’s qualifications to be a justice on the Supreme Court. I still believe we must evaluate Judge Gorsuch’s record, legal qualifications and judicial philosophy. The Senate should hold committee hearings; Senators should meet with him, we should debate his qualifications on the Senate floor and cast whatever vote we believe he deserves. I look forward to meeting with Judge Gorsuch, examining his record, and making a determination of whether to provide my consent. Just as I have all along, I urge my colleagues to put partisan politics aside and allow the vetting process to proceed.”