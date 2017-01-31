Ihlenfeld Reflects on Time Spent Working with Yates

"I commend President Trump for firing Yates last night. When an Attorney General decides that her partisan political commitments are more important than following the law that acting attorney general give the President no choice but to relieve them of their duties," said Senator Ted Cruz about President Trump's decision to fire Attorney General, Sally Yates.

The acting Attorney General was fired Monday night after she refused to defend the president's executive order temporarily suspending travel from 7 countries. The White House said she has betrayed the Department of Justice.

Her firing is an event that has been described as historically significant, something we haven't seen since the Nixon Administration.

Yates has ties back to the Ohio Valley, through former United State's Attorney Bill Ihlenfeld, "I know Sally Yates, she was a United State's Attorney, just like I was. She was the U.S. Attorney out of Atlanta," Ihlenfeld said.

Ihlenfeld, the former United State's Attorney for the Northern District of West Virginia reflects on times spent working with the now former acting U.S. Attorney General, She and I served together, attended many meetings together, we conferred on a number of different issues while she was the U.S. Attorney."

The interesting thing about all of this is Yates stood by her word last night. The word she gave during her confirmation hearings, "When she was confirmed as Deputy Attorney General, Jeff Sessions, was on the Senate Judiciary Panel and asked her that question," Ihlenfeld said.

"Do you think the Attorney General has the responsibility to say 'no' to the President?," asked Senator Jeff Sessions, during Yates' confirmation hearings. "Senator, I believe the Attorney General or the Deputy Attorney General has an obligation to follow the law in the Constitution and to give their independent legal advice to the President," Yates replied.

Yates only served in the position as Attorney General for a few months, after former AG Loretta Lynch stepped down amid the FBI's probe into Hillary Clinton's emails, "She didn't feel that the executive order from the President was something she could defend," Ihlenfeld concluded.