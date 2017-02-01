Woman Arrested After Overdosing in Front of Children - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Woman Arrested After Overdosing in Front of Children

Posted: Updated:
FAIRMONT, W.Va -

Police say a Fairmont woman was arrested Friday after she overdosed in front of her children.

Alexis Nicoletti, 25, allegedly injected heroin into her wrists, lost consciousness, and fell off a kitchen chair onto the floor. This reportedly happened in front of Nicoletti's 4-year-old and 1-year-old children, according to the Fairmont Police Department.

The 4-year-old child was unsupervised and stood on a chair in the kitchen while the Marion County Rescue Squad provided medical treatment to Nicoletti. The 1-year-old child was in a crib in another room of the home.

Nicoletti is charged with two counts of child neglect creating risk of serious injury.

Powered by Frankly

WTRF
96 16th Street
Wheeling, WV 26003

Main (304) 232-7777
Fax (304) 233-5822

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WTRF Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.