West Virginia girl, 8, killed when car goes into river

WESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Authorities in northcentral West Virginia say an 8-year-old girl has died after a car she was riding in went over an embankment and into the West Fork River.
Lewis County sheriff's Chief Deputy R.W. Hyre says in a statement that Payden Farnsworth was pronounced dead at the scene of Monday's single-vehicle accident in Weston.
According to the statement, the driver, Joshua Butcher of Weston, told deputies that his car began to slide, and he swerved to miss a parked truck and went into the river.
The statement says Butcher indicated he was knocked unconscious. He sought treatment at a hospital.
The accident remains under investigation.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
WTRF
Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WTRF Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.