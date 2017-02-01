West Virginia girl, 8, killed when car goes into river - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

West Virginia girl, 8, killed when car goes into river

Posted: Updated:

WESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Authorities in northcentral West Virginia say an 8-year-old girl has died after a car she was riding in went over an embankment and into the West Fork River.

Lewis County sheriff's Chief Deputy R.W. Hyre says in a statement that Payden Farnsworth was pronounced dead at the scene of Monday's single-vehicle accident in Weston.

According to the statement, the driver, Joshua Butcher of Weston, told deputies that his car began to slide, and he swerved to miss a parked truck and went into the river.

The statement says Butcher indicated he was knocked unconscious. He sought treatment at a hospital.

The accident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WTRF
96 16th Street
Wheeling, WV 26003

Main (304) 232-7777
Fax (304) 233-5822

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WTRF Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.