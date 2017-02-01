West Virginia girl, 8, killed when car goes into river

WESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Authorities in northcentral West Virginia say an 8-year-old girl has died after a car she was riding in went over an embankment and into the West Fork River.

Lewis County sheriff's Chief Deputy R.W. Hyre says in a statement that Payden Farnsworth was pronounced dead at the scene of Monday's single-vehicle accident in Weston.

According to the statement, the driver, Joshua Butcher of Weston, told deputies that his car began to slide, and he swerved to miss a parked truck and went into the river.

The statement says Butcher indicated he was knocked unconscious. He sought treatment at a hospital.

The accident remains under investigation.

