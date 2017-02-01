Boston Marathon bombing survivor to wed fireman who saved her

A woman who lost a leg in the Boston Marathon bombing is marrying the firefighter who saved her life.

According to CBS, Roseann Sdoia had been standing near where the second bomb exploded at the finishing line of the race in 2013.

After the bombs went off, Boston firefighter Mike Materia, used a belt as a make-shift tourniquet for her badly injured leg and held her hand as she was rushed to hospital.

Materia visited her while she recovered from having most of her right leg amputated after the attack.

As she undertook rehabilitation, a romance blossomed. Last month Mr Materia popped the question.

Sdoia said yes!

They plan to tie the know later this year.