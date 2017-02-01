Man Drives Truck Into Marshall County Business

Moundsville Detectives are investigating after a truck ran into a Marshall County business just after midnight Wednesday.

Police say a man ran his truck straight into Grandma Kathy's Nook.

According to police, the suspect first went to the front of the building and kicked in a door leading to an upstairs apartment, but didn't go inside.

Then the suspect got back into his truck and drove around back, slamming through the garage door twice before driving off.

Officials say they have a strong suspect. They believe the suspect was not trying to steal from the shop, but had previous issues with the store owners' relative.

We'll keep you updated when an arrest is made.