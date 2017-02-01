Man Arrested After Moundsville Attack

Police have arrested a man after a woman was attacked outside a Moundsville business last week.

Moundsville Police say Eric Kane Tipton of Bellaire has been arrested and is being charged with strong armed robbery.

Tipton allegedly attacked a 46-year-old woman as she was leaving work shortly after 1:00 a.m. in an attempt to steal the deposit bags.

Tipton even maced the woman, but she fought him off before he ran away on foot.

The woman has identified Tipton as one of her co-workers.

He has been released from jail on a $50,000 bond.