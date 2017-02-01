Former Penitentiary offers alternative Valentine's Day date

Valentine's Day is only two weeks away, and if you are looking for a unique way to celebrate with your significant other, look no further than the former West Virginia State Penitentiary in Moundsville.

"Into the Heart of the Dungeon" is an event not for the faint of heart.

It features a romantic dinner for two, followed by an extreme haunted house.

After enjoying your meal by Alexander's on 7th, you will be guided through the Penitentiary for nearly two hours in what organizers call "interactive horror theater."

You must be 18 years older or older to participate, and you are even given a safe word if things become too intense for you to handle.

"Pretty much any of your phobias we're going to mess with. You're going to be in the dark. You're going to hear some very loud noises. You're going to be separated. You're going to be alone. You're going to be tied down. You're going to have to crawl in places. We're hitting a lot of fears, a lot of things that are going to make you uncomfortable," said event organizer Seth Hill.

They ask that you wear comfortable, warm clothing, and no high-heels.

The event is coming up next Saturday, February 11th. There are four reservation times, and tickets are $95 per couple.

You can buy them at WVPenTours.com.