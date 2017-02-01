Belmont County Commission Opened Bids For New Bellaire Fire Hydrants

Fire hydrants in Bellaire have long been a huge safety issue. Now Belmont County Commissioners have moved another step closer to solving that problem.

Four bids were opened, for the replacement of 27 hydrants. The bids ranged from $48,000 to $55,000.

Bid openings aren't usually very exciting, but this one was important for the people of Bellaire.

A hydrant with a cap painted black tells firefighters not to even try, tt won't work. There are 32 black-capped hydrants in Bellaire.

"These hydrants date back to the early 1900s and a few even before," said Scott Porter, village administrator. "We had to have this money to help us fund the replacement of the fire hydrants."

County commissioners were pleased to open bids for the project that will replace 27 of those non-working hydrants. Even in the face of shrinking local government funds, they found a way.

"We need to do whatever we can to make sure the residents are safe in case of a fire," said Commission President Mark Thomas.

Aside from the obvious issue of fire safety, it will help people in other ways.

"When the non-working hydrants are out there, the insurance rates are increased," said Porter. "This will be one step in helping the residents get these rates reduced."

The money will come from CDBG funds.

"Money has continually eroded over the years, to where there's less and less projects that the commissioners can approve," said Mark Thomas about local government funds.

But this bid opening will even be good for future economic development. "People can build, and more industries can come in," said Porter.

They have 22 black-capped (non-working) hydrants yet they're getting 27 new ones. But they say there's a reason for that.

There are a few hydrants in outlying areas where there are no longer any houses or businesses, so 27 will be sufficient.

