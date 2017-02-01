Driver Wrecks and Abandons Car in Wheeling

A bizarre crash on Interstate 70 in Wheeling leaves investigators with several questions.

According to officers with the Wheeling Police Department, the driver of a car heading Eastbound, just before the Wheeling Tunnels, crashed into a median barrier and then abandoned the car.

Officials said they found alcohol and a cell phone inside the vehicle and also discovered blood.

The accident caused traffic back-ups while police investigated and searched for the driver.

Officials did have a person in custody.