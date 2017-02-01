Vagabond Kitchen Successful in First Two Weeks in New Location

A local restaurant has a brand new location. The Vagabond Kitchen has moved the corner of 12th and Market Streets in Wheeling.

Owner and chef Matt Welsch formerly had his restaurant right across the street in the McLure Hotel for 19 months, then closed that location in December 2015 to look for a space to make his own. In the meantime, he served lunch at the First State Capitol building in Downtown Wheeling.

In addition to his original and well-crafted dishes, the new location offers something the previous two couldn't: craft beers and wine. Matt says the beers he keeps on tap are all from West Virginia, and he plans to always have a beer made by "Brewkeepers" in Wheeling.

He said the menu has something for everyone, mixing unique with traditional. For lunch, Matt says the chicken salad and turkey wraps are always a popular choice. The Vagabond Kitchen also has salads and different soups and chili made in-house every day for lunch.

He said in the couple of weeks they have been open, the lunch crowd has been great. He also promises to get people in and out well within their lunch hour.

When dinner time rolls around, the wraps and sandwiches come off the menu in favor of something more formal. He calls the restaurant Wheeling's version of a gastropub.

Currently the Vagabond Kitchen is open Tuesday through Friday for lunch and on Thursday and Friday for dinner. In the future, Matt plans to extend the hours, expand the menu and offer more drinks at the bar, but for now he just wants to start slow.

Eventually, Matt says he would like to offer a brunch menu on Sunday's and expand lunch to Monday, as well.

He said he is most proud that he has been stubborn enough to get back up when he's been knocked down before, and that he is thankful for all of the community support. A Kickstarter campaign was supported by 200 people and helped pay for some of the new tables in the restaurant, as well as some of the hand-made mugs.

Matt said it takes a village to make his restaurant a success and Wheeling has shown up to make that happen.

If you want to check out the menu and hours, follow The Vagabond Kitchen on Facebook, and visit their website.