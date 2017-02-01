Grant Aims to Help Senior Citizens on Medicaid with Benefits

A new grant will help senior citizens enrolled in Medicare in 16 counties across West Virginia.

Information Helpline has partnered with the National Council on Aging to assist those seniors thanks to the money they received from the West Virginia Bureau of Senior Services.

The overall goal is to raise awareness of the available program benefits, which will also help recipients save money on things like healthcare, prescriptions and food.

Across the nation half of all people on Medicare live on incomes of less than $24,150 per year and often have trouble making ends meet.

Information Helpline Executive Director Angela Goodson said often times, people are signing up for the wrong thing, or they don't know what benefits they are entitled to.

"We're making sure you are getting all of the benefits that you are supposed to be getting and you're working with what is best for you and for your family with medicare," she said.

The services are available to people age 65 and over. Anyone with questions about qualifications can call 304-233-6300. They can do your application over the phone or at their office at 51 11th Street.

Information Helpline assists people in the Northern Panhandle of West Virginia, along with Tyler, Pleasants, Wood, Wirt, Ritchie, Calhoun, Gilmer. Doddridge, Harrison, Marion and Monongalia Counties.