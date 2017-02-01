Beyond Tomorrow Inc. Fighting Drug Epidemic

One organization in Brooke County is doing all they can to help fight the "disease" that is the drug epidemic.

Drug abuse and overdoses have continuously been a problem in the state of West Virginia breaking apart families and friendships but for one group of people, the death of a mutual friend brought forth a great organization.

"I personally had a friend that died from an overdose. One of the other co-founders used to be one of the big drug dealers in the area, so this is his way of giving back," said Beyond Tomorrow Inc. Co-Founder Kristin Newton. "Our third one has a young niece and a couple nephews; it's just destroying the valley."

Beyond tomorrow is a non-profit organization looking to end the on-going issue of drug abuse and help others recover.

"We were fortunate enough to help eight people get into treatment facilities; 7 of them are doing good and staying sober," Newton told 7News reporter Nick Conigliaro. "We try to do things in a fun way where we can bring the attention to what's going on without pointing people out. We do things as a group, it's just the whole town is in it."

Kristin Newton is one of the co-founders for the group and she said this is needed for an area affected so heavily.

"This could happen to everyone or anyone; the friend that I mentioned earlier her you would've never known. Her family gave her everything and anything, and it could happen to anyone. There's no stigma when you're with us, we try to help, doesn't matter if you have a dollar or a million dollars we're here to help," said Newton.

Beyond Tomorrow holds fundraisers to raise money for scholarships of potential nurses and drug advocates.

While also raising money for Brooke County law enforcement to get a drug dog, and they're just happy to be making a difference, "It means a lot because this area is just covered in drugs anymore, so we're trying to eliminate this bad stigma."

The group holds Narcotics Anonymous meetings at St. John's Church on Charles Street; Mondays from 5:30 to 6:30 and Thursdays at 7, while also hosting Mother Groups Monday at 7. Newton said the best way to contact the organization is via they're Facebook page.