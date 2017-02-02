It's Groundhog Day: More Winter, Or Early Spring This Year?

It's Groundhog Day, people across the nation and here in the Ohio Valley are waiting to see if we'll be getting six more weeks of winter or six more weeks until spring.

The largest Groundhog Day celebration is held in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. The holiday was first adopted in the U.S. in 1887, so our country has been celebrating for 130 years now.

As the tradition says, if the groundhog doesn't see its shadow, then spring will arrive early. But if it does see its shadow, it means six more weeks of winter.

Our Stormtracker 7 Meterologist Emily Goodman predicts Punxsutawney Phil will not see his shadow.

We'll keep you updated on the result on 7News this Morning.